ED conducts searches at 25 locations linked to Al-Falah University in Delhi blast probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday carried out searches at 25 locations in Delhi and Faridabad in connection with its probe into the November 10 Delhi blast.

The premises raided include those linked to the terror-tainted Al-Falah University and individuals associated with the institution, ANI reported.

The central agency has registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to investigate alleged financial irregularities involving the university.

The institution had employed Dr. Umar un Nabi, the accused bomber, along with other individuals linked to the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM)-connected “white-collar” Faridabad terror module, according to investigators.

The probe also covers the role of the university’s owners and trustees.

Searches began around 5 am and were underway at the university’s headquarters in Delhi as well as at the residences and offices of its trustees, as per ANI.

The ED action follows two FIRs registered by the Delhi Police against Al-Falah University. The Association of Indian Universities (AIU) had recently revoked the institution’s membership after its alleged links to the terror module surfaced. One FIR pertains to charges of cheating, while the second invokes sections related to forgery.

On Monday, the police issued two summonses to university chairman Javed Ahmad Siddiqui based on a complaint filed by the University Grants Commission (UGC). Investigators said Siddiqui’s statement is crucial to addressing inconsistencies regarding the university’s functioning and the activities of those associated with it.

Al-Falah University has emerged as a key focal point in the Delhi blast case, with investigators suspecting that the planning of the high-intensity explosion which claimed 14 lives and left more than 20 injured, was carried out on its premises.

(With inputs from agencies)