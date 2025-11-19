Al Falah Group chairman's family property in MP's Mhow gets notice for unauthorised construction

MHOW: The Mhow Cantonment Board in Madhya Pradesh has issued a notice to the occupants and legal heirs of a residential property, belonging to Al Falah Group chairman Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui's family, in which it directed that unauthorised constructions there be razed within three days, an official said.

Faridabad-based Al Falah University, run by the Al Falah Group, is emerging as an epicentre of investigation in the November 10 Delhi blast case that killed 12 persons and injured several others.

Cantonment Engineer H S Kaloya said, "We have issued a notice to the house of the late Moulana Hammad, who is the father of Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui. As per the notice, the department had previously issued multiple communications dating back to 1996 and 1997 under relevant sections of the Cantonments Act, 1924, directing the removal of the unauthorised construction."

"However, despite repeated notifications, the construction in question was reportedly not removed. The latest notice instructs the current occupant or legal heirs of the property to remove the unauthorised structure within three days," he said.