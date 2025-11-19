Nitish Kumar set to return as chief minister as NDA finalises leadership ahead of swearing-in

PATNA: Nitish Kumar was on Wednesday unanimously elected as leader of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) legislature party, paving the way for him to take oath as Bihar chief minister for a record tenth time at Patna’s historic Gandhi Maidan on Thursday.
He will soon move to Raj Bhavan to tender his resignation as head of the outgoing NDA government and stake claim to form the new government.
Earlier in the day, Nitish Kumar was elected leader of the Janata Dal (United) legislature party at a meeting of party MLAs in Patna. “Nitish Kumar has been elected as leader of JD(U) legislature party. It will be followed by his election as leader of NDA legislature party,” JD(U) MLA Ajeet Kumar said. He added that after being elected, Kumar would go to Raj Bhavan to hand over the letter of support from coalition MLAs.
JD(U) minister Shrawon Kumar said the party’s decision was taken ahead of a meeting of NDA constituents, where Nitish is also expected to be chosen as leader of the alliance in the state.
On the other hand, the BJP held its legislature party meeting on Wednesday and elected Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha as leader and deputy leader of the party.
Their election indicates they will retain their posts as deputy chief ministers in the new government. “I thank the party leadership and all MLAs who have again given me a chance to lead the party. The BJP has expressed its faith in the BJP and the party will try to meet their expectations,” Choudhary told reporters.
On Tuesday, chief minister (designate) Nitish Kumar, deputy chief minister Samrat Choudhary and Bihar chief secretary Pratyaya Amrit visited Gandhi Maidan to review preparations for the swearing-in ceremony.
Sources said that 18–20 MLAs may also take oath as ministers in the new government. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and chief ministers of NDA-ruled states are among the dignitaries expected to attend the event.
The NDA retained power in the recently concluded assembly elections with a landslide margin, winning 202 of the 243 seats in the Bihar Legislative Assembly.
The BJP secured 89 seats, JD(U) 85, LJP (RV) 19, HAM 5 and RLM 4. The Opposition managed only 35 seats, with the Rashtriya Janata Dal winning 25, Congress six, CPI-ML two, CPI(M) one and the Bahujan Samaj Party one. AIMIM won five seats.
TNIE earlier reported that NDA allies had engaged in intense bargaining over the past few days, seeking key portfolios in the new Cabinet.
The Speaker’s post is expected to remain with the BJP, while Nitish is likely to retain the Home Department despite the BJP pressing him to part with it.
Sources said the names of two prominent BJP leaders for the Speaker’s position have already been considered, with one expected to be finalised at Wednesday’s legislature party meeting.
Speculation that Chirag Paswan’s LJP (RV) may get a deputy chief minister’s post was dismissed as the BJP retained both positions.