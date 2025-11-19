Nitish Kumar set to return as chief minister as NDA finalises leadership ahead of swearing-in

PATNA: Nitish Kumar was on Wednesday unanimously elected as leader of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) legislature party, paving the way for him to take oath as Bihar chief minister for a record tenth time at Patna’s historic Gandhi Maidan on Thursday.

He will soon move to Raj Bhavan to tender his resignation as head of the outgoing NDA government and stake claim to form the new government.

Earlier in the day, Nitish Kumar was elected leader of the Janata Dal (United) legislature party at a meeting of party MLAs in Patna. “Nitish Kumar has been elected as leader of JD(U) legislature party. It will be followed by his election as leader of NDA legislature party,” JD(U) MLA Ajeet Kumar said. He added that after being elected, Kumar would go to Raj Bhavan to hand over the letter of support from coalition MLAs.

JD(U) minister Shrawon Kumar said the party’s decision was taken ahead of a meeting of NDA constituents, where Nitish is also expected to be chosen as leader of the alliance in the state.

On the other hand, the BJP held its legislature party meeting on Wednesday and elected Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha as leader and deputy leader of the party.

Their election indicates they will retain their posts as deputy chief ministers in the new government. “I thank the party leadership and all MLAs who have again given me a chance to lead the party. The BJP has expressed its faith in the BJP and the party will try to meet their expectations,” Choudhary told reporters.