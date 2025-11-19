Seven Maoists killed in Andhra encounter, day after police gun down top commander

RAIPUR: Seven Maoists were killed on Wednesday in an exchange of fire with security forces in the Maredumilli area of Andhra Pradesh, police said, marking the second major blow to Maoist ranks within 24 hours.

The development comes a day after six Maoists, including Madvi Hidma, who heads the People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) Battalion 1, were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Andhra Pradesh's Alluri Sitaramaraju district.

Addressing a press conference, AP Intelligence ADG Mahesh Chandra Laddha said, "In continuation with Tuesday's operation, seven Maoists have died until now, according to information received from the field."

Seven bodies, including those of three women, have so far been recovered from the site.

The Greyhounds, the elite anti-Maoist force, are continuing combing operations in the thick forest terrain of the ASR district.

Eight weapons, including two AK-47 rifles, were also recovered by the forces from the encounter site, officials said.

Among those killed was Meturi (Metturu) Jog Rao, alias Shankar, identified as an Andhra–Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee (AOBSZC) member, Central Committee member, and in charge of Andhra–Odisha Border (AOB) operations. A native of Srikakulam, Shankar was considered a specialist in technical operations, arms manufacturing and communication systems, officials said.

Other slain Maoists include Sita alias Jyothi, a Divisional Committee Member (AOBSZC), and five Area Committee Members (ACMs) of the AOBSZC, according to preliminary information.

(This is a developing story)