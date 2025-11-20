BJP accuses Mamata of halting SIR to shield ‘fraudulently created bogus voter base’ in Bengal

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Thursday alleged that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was complaining against the special intensive revision of the electoral rolls and resorting to dramatics over it because her political survival depends on "shielding" a voter base created "fraudulently".

The assertion came after Banerjee, who is also the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo, wrote to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, alleging the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) exercise in the state was being conducted in an "unplanned and coercive" manner, putting citizens and officials at risk.

She also claimed that the SIR exercise has reached an "alarming" and a "dangerous" stage, and demanded an "immediate corrective action".

BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari termed Banerjee's letter to the chief election commissioner "signs of desperation" and accused her of trying to halt the voter roll cleanup exercise to shield the "very ecosystem that kept it in power".

"Mamata Banerjee writing a letter to the Election Commission on halting the SIR exercise is nothing short of an admission that the TMC's top leadership is rattled. For years, TMC quietly benefited from illegal infiltration and bogus voters," Bhandari alleged in a post on X.