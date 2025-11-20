India aware of China supplying ships to Pakistan, strengthening our defence: Navy Vice Chief

NEW DELHI: Indian Navy is shaping its future asset inductions in line with plans to "counter such threats" as arising consequent to the Chinese made weapons and systems, warships and Submarines being supplied to Pakistan, said the Vice Chief of Naval Staff (VCNS) on Thursday.

Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan, VCNS said, "We are aware that China is supplying ships and submarines to Pakistan. We are monitoring everything closely and working on strengthening the defence. We Know what kind of anti-submarine warfare capabilities we need to counter such threats."

He was addressing media as part of the Curtain raiser event 'Swavlamban 2025', the Indian Navy will host as a flagship event on innovation and indigenisation on November 25-26 at Manekshaw Centre. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will attend a session.

China has emerged to be Pakistan's biggest arms supplier. The latest being the ongoing Hangor Class Submarines project under which eight new submarines will get inducted into the Pakistan Navy and the first one is likely to be commissioned in the first half of 2026. Three of them have already been launched by the Chinese manufacturers.

Significantly, these all will be equipped with air-independent propulsion (AIP) technology enhancing the submerged endurance of the submarine severalfold. An AIP system gives a submarine the ability to remain submerged underwater, away from enemy sensors, for a long time without surfacing. None of the Indian submarines have the AIP technology.