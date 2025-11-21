Bihar Cabinet: BJP gets key ministries including Home, Health and Revenue; Nitish retains General Administration

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday allocated portfolios to newly inducted ministers, a day after they were sworn in at a mega event held at the historic Gandhi Maidan in Patna.

Home Department, which had been held by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar even since he took reins of the State in 2005, has now gone to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after several rounds of discussions among NDA partners over portfolio allocation.

Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary has been assigned the Home portfolio. Notably, Samrat stoked a controversy over his educational qualifications earlier.

Only 18 out of the 26 ministers who were sworn in on Thursday have been allocated portfolios.