Gujarat teacher dies by suicide after BLO workload pressure

AHMEDABAD: Shock and anger gripped Gir Somnath district on 21 November after 40-year-old teacher and Booth Level Officer (BLO) Arvind Mulji Vadher died by suicide in his native Devli village, leaving behind a devastating note that directly blamed the crushing workload of SIR (Systematic Information Review) and rising mental stress.

What began as a routine morning in the village quickly spiralled into a district-wide storm, exposing the pressure-ridden machinery operating behind BLO duties.

According to the police, Arvind, a teacher at Chhara Kanya Primary School in Kodinar, died early in the morning by hanging himself.

His suicide note written to his wife set off alarm bells across the education and election departments. “I can’t do this SIR work anymore… I have been feeling constantly tired and mentally stressed for the last few days. Take care of yourself and our son. I love you both very much… but now I have no choice but to take this final step,” he wrote, leaving instructions to hand over his work documents to the school.

As his note spread among teachers and BLO groups, the district plunged into mourning and outrage. The situation took a sharper turn when viral messages surfaced on social media, showing directives instructing BLOs to work till midnight to complete SIR uploads.

These messages triggered a wave of fear among teachers already burdened with on-ground duties and technical issues on the SIR portal.

Teachers’ unions immediately stepped to the forefront, alleging that Arvind’s death was not an isolated tragedy but a direct consequence of systemic administrative pressure.

Vinod Barad, President of the District Primary School Teachers’ Association, said the entire teaching community was shaken. “Because of the maximum workload of SIR work, Arvindbhai has committed suicide. He was known as one of the best teachers in Kodinar. The pressure was unbearable.”

The outrage intensified as the All India Rashtriya Shaikshik Mahasangh publicly demanded accountability and financial support for the bereaved family.

Its state president, Mitesh Bhatt, issued a strong statement, “Reading the suicide note of this Gir Somnath teacher clearly shows the extreme pressure put on teachers. Our union strongly opposes this system. We demand strict action against the responsible officer and one crore rupees for the teacher’s family.”

Bhatt also revealed that the union had already submitted a petition to the Chief Minister regarding the unsustainable burden of SIR work.