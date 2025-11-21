RSS involvement will not resolve Manipur crisis: Congress on Mohan Bhagwat's visit

IMPHAL: Manipur Congress president Keisham Meghachandra Singh on Friday said the involvement of the RSS will solve the crisis in the state, as it requires a government-led political solution and confidence-building measures.

Reacting to the three-day tour of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, he said any visit that "prioritises strengthening organisational growth" over the suffering of the people sends a wrong message.

"The Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee takes note of the visit of RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat to Manipur. At a time when Manipur is still suffering from unprecedented violence, displacement, social division, and administrative collapse, the people expected the Central Government to send a concrete plan for peace and restoration of normalcy," he said in a post on X.

"However, instead of addressing the humanitarian crisis and the breakdown of governance, the visit appears to be focused primarily on strengthening RSS organisational activities in the State," he added.

Claiming that RSS involvement will not solve the crisis, Singh said the ongoing turmoil requires a government-led political solution, administrative accountability, and confidence-building measures.

"Strengthening ideological organisations will not bring peace," he added.

The Congress leader said if the Centre was serious about solving the ethnic crisis in the state, it should provide a concrete roadmap for peace, a unified command structure, a plan for the safe return of displaced families, and accountability for administrative failures.

"MPCC reiterates that the focus must remain on restoration of normalcy, protection of all communities, and justice for victims. Political or ideological visits cannot substitute real governance," he said.

"Manipur needs healing, not polarisation. Any visit that prioritises organisational growth over people's suffering sends a wrong message at this critical time," he added.

Bhagwat reached Imphal on Thursday, his first visit since ethnic violence broke out in the state in May 2023.

During his stay, Bhagwat will hold a series of closed-door interactions with RSS members to oversee the functioning of the organisation in the northeastern state. He will also interact with entrepreneurs, tribal leaders from the Manipur hills, prominent citizens and leaders of youth organisations in the state.

Manipur has been under the President's Rule since February after CM N Biren Singh, who led a BJP government, resigned amid criticism of his administration's handling of the ethnic violence, which has claimed over 260 lives.