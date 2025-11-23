PM Modi attended 12 G20 Summits from 2014 to 2025

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has attended 12 G20 summits since taking office in 2014, a record the Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday described as a testament to his leadership and the vision that has shaped the grouping’s global agenda. The party said the Prime Minister’s consistent participation reflects India’s growing influence in world affairs and highlights the country’s role in steering discussions on finance, security, sustainability, and technological advancement.

Modi first represented India at the G20 in 2014 at Brisbane, Australia, where talks centred on financial transparency. He called for a global crackdown on black money, marking India’s early push towards greater financial accountability. The following year, at the Antalya summit in Turkey, he pressed for a coordinated international strategy to tackle terror financing, as the G20 focused on issues of security and global finance.

In 2016, attending the G20 in Hangzhou, China, Modi emphasised structured economic reforms, innovation, and a united global approach to counter terrorism. He also spoke about equality, sustainable lifestyles, and the need for collective action against climate challenges. The 2017 summit in Hamburg, Germany, saw him propose deeper cooperation on technology and global health security, as world leaders discussed health and development priorities.

At the 2018 G20 in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Modi presented a nine-point agenda to address fugitive economic offenders and stressed the importance of strengthening infrastructure through innovative financing tools such as the Global Infrastructure Hub. In Osaka, Japan, during the 2019 summit focused on digitisation, he advocated for a global framework on digital governance and secure data flows, underscoring India’s rapid digital transformation and the country’s success in expanding digital payments.