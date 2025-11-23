PM Modi attended 12 G20 Summits from 2014 to 2025

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has attended 12 G20 summits since taking office in 2014, a record the Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday described as a testament to his leadership and the vision that has shaped the grouping’s global agenda. The party said the Prime Minister’s consistent participation reflects India’s growing influence in world affairs and highlights the country’s role in steering discussions on finance, security, sustainability, and technological advancement.
Modi first represented India at the G20 in 2014 at Brisbane, Australia, where talks centred on financial transparency. He called for a global crackdown on black money, marking India’s early push towards greater financial accountability. The following year, at the Antalya summit in Turkey, he pressed for a coordinated international strategy to tackle terror financing, as the G20 focused on issues of security and global finance.
In 2016, attending the G20 in Hangzhou, China, Modi emphasised structured economic reforms, innovation, and a united global approach to counter terrorism. He also spoke about equality, sustainable lifestyles, and the need for collective action against climate challenges. The 2017 summit in Hamburg, Germany, saw him propose deeper cooperation on technology and global health security, as world leaders discussed health and development priorities.
At the 2018 G20 in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Modi presented a nine-point agenda to address fugitive economic offenders and stressed the importance of strengthening infrastructure through innovative financing tools such as the Global Infrastructure Hub. In Osaka, Japan, during the 2019 summit focused on digitisation, he advocated for a global framework on digital governance and secure data flows, underscoring India’s rapid digital transformation and the country’s success in expanding digital payments.
During the 2020 G20 hosted by Saudi Arabia, Modi urged world leaders to adopt Ease of Living as a guiding principle of development, linking it to human-centric growth. In 2021, at the Rome summit in Italy, he promoted the ‘One Earth, One Health’ vision and highlighted India’s commitment to making Indian Railways carbon neutral by 2030. He also proposed a Clean Energy Projects Fund and pushed for global standards for green hydrogen—proposals that, according to government sources, received wide support.
Modi’s 2022 participation in Bali, Indonesia, focused on climate action and sustainability, where he announced the global launch of Mission LiFE and the Arogya Maitri Project. The following year, at the New Delhi G20 hosted by India, he played a crucial role in securing permanent membership for the African Union, promoting a digital public infrastructure framework, and unveiling initiatives such as the Global Biofuels Alliance and the Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group. He also floated ideas for a G20 talent visa and a satellite mission for climate and environmental monitoring.
At the 2024 summit in Brazil, the Prime Minister stressed the importance of fully implementing the New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration and advancing the integration of the Global South in decision-making platforms. In 2025, currently attending the G20 in South Africa, Modi has focused on technology and the needs of the Global South, calling for inclusive AI governance and pressing for debt relief mechanisms for vulnerable nations.