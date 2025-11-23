Supreme Court to hear plea challenging climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's detention on Monday

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday a plea filed by Sonam Wangchuk's wife which termed the climate activist's detention under the stringent National Security Act as illegal and an arbitrary exercise violating his fundamental rights.

The top court had on October 29 sought response of the Centre and the Ladakh administration on the amended plea of Wangchuk's wife Gitanjali J Angmo.

As per the apex court's cause list of November 24, the plea is slated to come up for hearing before a bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and N V Anjaria.

Wangchuk was detained under the National Security Act (NSA) on September 26, two days after violent protests demanding statehood and Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh left four people dead and 90 injured in the Union Territory.

The government had accused him of inciting the violence.

The amended plea has said, "The detention order is founded upon stale FIRs, vague imputations, and speculative assertions, lacks any live or proximate connection to the purported grounds of detention and is thus devoid of any legal or factual justification."

"Such arbitrary exercise of preventive powers amounts to a gross abuse of authority, striking at the core of constitutional liberties and due process, rendering the detention order liable to be vitiated by this court," it said.