SC asks Centre to consider plea by Sonam Wangchuk’s wife against husband’s NSA detention



The renowned climate activist, Sonam Wangchuk was accused of allegedly inciting a violent protest in Ladakh.



During the course of the hearing on Monday, Sibal submitted that Wangchuk’s detention was illegal, as no grounds of arrest have been supplied. "Without the grounds of detention, the detention order cannot be challenged," he added.



The Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta, senior law officer appearing for the Central govt, replied that the grounds of detention were already served to detenue (Wangchuk) and there is no legal requirement for the grounds of detention to be communicated to the wife. He, however, agreed to examine -- besides the legal requirements -- if there is any possibility to serve the copy of the grounds to his wife.



Opposing the detention of Wangchuk under NSA, Sibal sought a direction from the top court for immediate interim relief on medical grounds.



Replying to this, Mehta said that when the activist was produced for medical examination, Wangchuk stated that he was not on any medication. He, however, clarified that if any medical assistance were needed by him, they would be given.



Sibal also sought a direction that Wangchuk’s wife should meet her husband.



Mehta said that Angmo had already submitted a request to meet Wangchuk, and the same was being considered."This is all just to portray in media and in that region that he is deprived of medicines and access to wife. Just to create an emotive atmosphere. That's all," Mehta added.



The petitioner, Dr Angmo, has filed the writ petition, through a habeus corpus plea, on Thursday, in the top court under Article 32 of the Indian Constitution and claimed that the arresting of her husband, Wangchuk was illegal. Wangchuk was agitating for getting statehood and the UT's inclusion in the 6th Schedule.