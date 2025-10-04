SC to hear Sonam Wangchuk’s wife plea challenging his NSA detention on October 6

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court will hear on October 6 the plea of Dr Gitanjali J. Angmo, wife of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, challenging his detention under the National Security Act (NSA) at Jodhpur Central Jail in Rajasthan. Dr Angmo has sought his immediate release through a habeas corpus petition filed under Article 32 of the Constitution.

Wangchuk, renowned for his climate activism, was arrested on September 26, accused of allegedly inciting violent protests in Ladakh over the demand for statehood and the region's inclusion in the 6th Schedule. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) held him responsible for inciting violence in Leh town, following which he was detained and shifted to Jodhpur jail.

According to the Supreme Court causelist, a two-judge bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and N V Anjaria will hear Dr Angmo’s plea. She has alleged that Wangchuk’s arrest was illegal and violated rules, noting that she has had no contact with him since his detention.

Dr Angmo highlighted on the social media platform X that it has been a week since Wangchuk’s arrest, and she remains uninformed about his health, condition, or the grounds of detention. She also wrote to President Droupadi Murmu seeking intervention, alleging a “witch hunt” against her husband for advocating people’s causes over the past four years.

Wangchuk had been on a hunger strike since September 10 but broke his fast when violence erupted in Leh. He reportedly escaped the scene in an ambulance before being detained by the NSA.

Local bodies, including the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), which have been leading the agitation for statehood and the 6th Schedule inclusion, have also demanded Wangchuk’s unconditional release along with others detained during the protests.