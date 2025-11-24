Remove secularism from Constitution: CM Omar as Hindu groups push for Hindu-only admissions in Vaishno Devi varsity

SRINAGAR: Hindu groups in Jammu have intensified protests demanding Hindu-only admissions at the Vaishno Devi medical university after 42 Muslim students were selected this year, prompting J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to counter that the admissions were strictly merit-based and “if you want to conduct admissions on the basis of religion then remove secularism from the constitution”.

Activists of the Rashtriya Bajrang Dal staged a protest in Jammu against the admission of 42 Muslim students to the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence (SMVDIME). They attempted to submit a memorandum to Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan but were intercepted by police.

A senior Bajrang Dal leader alleged that attempts were being made to “Islamise” the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board.

“Whether it is a medical college, nursing college, or university, jobs and admissions are given to other communities. We demand that the 42 seats allotted to Muslims in Vaishno Devi Medical University should be cancelled and allotted to Hindus as this is Hindu money and Hindus are making donations to the shrine,” he alleged.

“Our money should be spent on our community. It should not be used to provide education to children of other communities. The funds belong to us, and the shrine board should spend it on the welfare of Hindus,” he said.

SMVDIME was sanctioned 50 MBBS seats for the current academic year. Forty-two of the 50 seats were allotted to Muslim students on the basis of merit, sparking protests from right-wing Hindu groups and the BJP.

Shiv Sena (UBT) J&K chief Manish Sahni demanded that Vaishno Devi medical university and other educational institutions in the country run with money from Hindu mandirs and Hindu groups should give priority to Hindus and include a special quota for Hindu students.