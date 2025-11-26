ECI expresses concern over security of officers, staff at Bengal CEO's office; seeks action taken report

KOLKATA: Expressing serious concern over the safety and security of the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), other officers and staff, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has sought an action taken report (ATR) from Manoj Verma, Commissioner of Police (CP), Kolkata, within 48 hours.

Surjeet Kumar Mishra, ECI secretary, on Wednesday, has written a letter to Verma, stating, an action taken report may be sent to the commission within 48 hours of receipt of this letter.

The national poll body is concerned about the protest programme inside the CEO Manoj Agarwal’s office at B D Bag for about 30 hours since Monday afternoon.

A section of Booth Level Officers (BLOs) under the banner of BLO Adhikar Raksha Committee, backed by the ruling Trinamool Congress in the State, organised a march between Sealdah and the CEO office on Monday, protesting against the ‘excessive work pressure’ triggered by the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls duty.

On Monday night, they had gheraoed the CEO’s chamber and refused to move. The following morning, the standoff continued.