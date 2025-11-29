Punjab government set to embark on biggest road construction work in the State at an outlay of Rs 16,209 crore

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann announced that the State will embark on the biggest road construction work so far, targeting to construct 44,920 kilometres of roads with a total cost of Rs 16,209 crore by the end of next year.
He added that the government has not received even a single rupee of Rural Development Fund ( RDF) from the central government and is constructing the roads from its own funds.
Divulging more details, CM Mann said that roads will be with a five-year maintenance clause, ensuring the highest quality standards along with world-class road safety features.
He said that the move is aimed at providing better mobility and boosting rural infrastructure in the State. Mann added that the state government has already undertaken the construction of 19,373 km of Rural Link Roads with a total cost of Rs 4092 crore.
He said that with the state government toiling hard on this project, the unprecedented devastation caused by the floods this year further eroded the connectivity and mobility in affected areas.
Mann said that the ongoing road projects envisaged with a five-year maintenance clause in the contract ensure longevity and quality, along with world-class safety standards like luminous lane and edge markings, signage and others.
He said that this inundated the state government with requests from all quarters to provide the same high-quality and standard roads across all cities and villages.
Mann asserted that the government is always committed to serve the people of Punjab the best.
The state government has undertaken an extensive statewide exercise involving multiple agencies to include PMB, PWD, Urban Local Bodies and Public representatives.
He said that the state government carried out an extremely detailed survey of all roads in Punjab, shortlisted those needing repairs, widening or upgradation.
Meanwhile, replying to a query, Mann said that the Chief Minister’s Flying Squad is continuously monitoring the quality of roads, and after receiving several complaints about the use of substandard material, contracts of a few contractors have been cancelled.
He cautioned that if any contractor is found to be involved in poor-quality work or if any employee is part of it, strict action will be taken against them.