Punjab government set to embark on biggest road construction work in the State at an outlay of Rs 16,209 crore

He said that the move is aimed at providing better mobility and boosting rural infrastructure in the State. Mann added that the state government has already undertaken the construction of 19,373 km of Rural Link Roads with a total cost of Rs 4092 crore.

He said that with the state government toiling hard on this project, the unprecedented devastation caused by the floods this year further eroded the connectivity and mobility in affected areas.

Mann said that the ongoing road projects envisaged with a five-year maintenance clause in the contract ensure longevity and quality, along with world-class safety standards like luminous lane and edge markings, signage and others.

He said that this inundated the state government with requests from all quarters to provide the same high-quality and standard roads across all cities and villages.