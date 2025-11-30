Jamiat-Ulama-Hind chief Maulana Madani’s remarks on judiciary and SC trigger political storm

BHOPAL: A major political storm has erupted after Jamiat Ulama-Hind president Maulana Mahmood Asad Madani, accused the Supreme Court of functioning “under government pressure” and added that “it didn’t deserve to be called as Supreme, if it failed to enforce the Constitution fully.”

Addressing the national governing body meeting of the Deobandi body, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, in Bhopal on Saturday, he said, “Supreme Court is entitled to be called as Supreme only until it upholds the Constitution and the rights enshrined in the law.”

“The court verdicts in the last few years, including those on the Babri Mosque and Triple Talaq, have led to a common belief that the judiciary is working under government pressure. It has put a question mark on the role of the judiciary in the country,” Madani said.

While claiming that attempts aimed at igniting and spreading hatred against Islam and Muslims have intensified, he said that the sacred Islamic concept of Jihad was being intentionally distorted and equated with terrorism.

Muslims are being defamed with terms like Love Jihad, Land Jihad and Spit Jihad. In Islam, the term Jihad implies struggle against injustice and oppression; whenever oppression happens, there will be Jihad."