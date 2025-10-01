Hope justice will be delivered: Zubeen’s family after arrest of manager, NEIF organiser

GUWAHATI: Deceased music legend Zubeen Garg’s manager Siddharth Sharma and 4th North East India Festival (NEIF) in Singapore organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta were arrested by the Assam Police in Delhi and brought to Guwahati on Wednesday morning.

Given public anger, the two were taken out of the airport under heavy security arrangements and produced before the court of Kamrup Chief Judicial Magistrate.

The court sent the duo to a 14-day police remand. The hearing took place at the judge’s residence as courts are closed for Durga Puja.

Sharma and Mahanta had been booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, criminal conspiracy and causing death by negligence.

Special Director General of Police (CID) Munna Prasad Gupta, who heads the nine-member Special Investigation Team (SIT), told the media that a lookout notice through the Interpol was issued earlier against the two persons.

He said based on the notice, immigration authorities at the Delhi international airport detained Mahanta soon after his arrival from Singapore. Subsequently, he was handed over to a team of the Assam Police that was camping in the national capital.

Gupta said Sharma was arrested near the Delhi-Haryana border. The Assam Police recovered Garg’s mobile phone that was reportedly in Sharma’s possession.

Director General of Police Harmeet Singh assured, “There will be a final result in the case. Keep faith in us.”