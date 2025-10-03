Acute renal failure caused deaths of nine kids after suspected cough syrup poisoning in MP

BHOPAL: Children under five in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara district are continuing to die of acute kidney failure after being prescribed a combination of medicines, including two common cough syrups, by local doctors.

With three more deaths over the last few days, the death toll has increased from six to nine, while at least three other kids under treatment at a hospital in neighbouring Nagpur (Maharashtra) are battling for life with dialysis and ventilator support.

“Since September 4, nine kids, including Shivam Rathore, Vidhi, Adnan, Usaid, Rishika, Hitansh, Chanchlesh, Vikas and Sandhya, have died. 13 other kids have been under treatment in hospitals in Chhindwara and Nagpur,” sub-divisional magistrate (SDM-Parasia) Shubham Kumar Yadav said on Friday.

“Out of the five kids who were admitted at the Chhindwara District Hospital, one has been discharged after full recovery, while two others are on the path of recovery. The two remaining kids are still under intensive treatment. In Nagpur, out of the eight hospitalised kids, the condition of three kids remains highly critical, as they are currently on dialysis and ventilator support,” the SDM said.

He added that, according to biopsy reports of the children who died in Nagpur hospitals, “Acute Kidney Injury (AKI), and not Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES), appears to have caused their deaths.”

Detailed tests of water and other samples from the areas where the children lived, conducted by premier institutions including the National Institute of Virology (NIV-Pune), ruled out contaminated water, vector-borne diseases, or rats as causes of the health issues. Analysis of the children’s medical histories showed that the cough syrups were common across cases.