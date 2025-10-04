Wangchuk’s brother, LAB legal advisor to meet him in Jodhpur jail

SRI NAGAR: Ladakh activist Wangchuk’s brother and Leh Apex Body's legal advisor Mustafa Haji have been granted access to meet him at Jodhpur central jail in Rajasthan on Saturday.
Wanghuck, leading agitation for the sixth Schedule and statehood in Ladakh, was arrested by police on September 26, two days after violence in Leh during a protest that left four persons dead and 80 others injured in one of the worst violence in Ladakh.
Following his arrest, Wangchuk was booked under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) and shifted to Jodhpur Central Jail in Rajasthan.
Notably, Gitanjali Angmo, the wife of Wangchuk and her lawyer have also been granted access to meet the jailed climate activist.
Wangchuk’s wife has moved the Supreme Court to challenge her husband’s detention. “I have sought relief from the Supreme Court of India through a Habeas Corpus petition against @Wangchuk66’s detention,” Gitanjali posted on X.
She filed the habeas corpus petition in the apex court on Thursday.
Gitanjali has also written to President Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah seeking the immediate release of her jailed husband and alleged that the State and its agencies were hounding them.
After the September 24 violence in Leh, Wangchuk has been accused by MHA of inciting violence through his provocative speeches while the police is probing his alleged Pakistani links.
The MHA has also cancelled land allotment to Himalayan Institute of Alternative Learning (HIAL), which Wangchuk co-founded with his wife, Dr Gitanjali Angmo.
The MHA has also cancelled the FCRA licence of Wangchuk’s NGO – Students’ Educational Movement of Ladakh (SECMOL) over alleged violations.
The normalcy is returning to the violence-hit Leh as curfew is being relaxed for the whole day in Leh and the schools upto 8th standard were reopened yesterday. However, mobile internet and public Wi-Fi remains suspended in the district since the September 24 violence.
Lt Governor Ladakh Kavinder Gupta, while chairing a security review meeting underlined that the return of normalcy will be accompanied by renewed thrust on development.
“Peace and development must go hand in hand for building a prosperous Ladakh,” he said, adding that the UT administration will accelerate the implementation of infrastructure projects, strengthen livelihood opportunities, and focus on sectors such as education, healthcare, renewable energy, and tourism to ensure inclusive growth across the region.
Gupta directed the administration and security agencies to remain alert, responsive, and adopt a people-friendly approach in their functioning. He also directed to ensure safety, security, and well-being of every resident of Ladakh is the topmost priority of the UT administration.