MP reports two more likely child deaths from Coldrif syrup after 11 earlier fatalities

BETUL: Two children from Amla block in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district have died allegedly after taking Coldrif cough syrup, which has been banned now as tests showed presence of a toxic chemical called diethylene glycol, health officials said on Sunday.

Amla Block Medical Officer Dr Ashok Narware identified the two children as Kabir (4) son of Kamlesh of Kalmeshwar village, and two-and-a-half-year-old Garmit, son of Nikhlesh of Jamun Bichhua village.

"They were taken to Parasia in neighbouring Chhindwara district for fever treatment where their condition worsened. It is yet to be confirmed whether the deaths were caused by the syrup. I have been directed to conduct a detailed inquiry and submit a report," Dr Narware said.

"Both children developed symptoms such as kidney issues and abdominal swelling and were referred from Betul to Bhopal for advanced care. No post-mortem was conducted but reports of severe kidney complications were sent to the Chief Medical and Health Officer (CM&HO)," Dr Narware said.

Incidentally, Amla is about 150 kilometres from Parasia sub division of Chhindwara where 11 kids have died after allegedly consuming toxic cough syrup.

Family members alleged Kabir's death followed the consumption of the syrup prescribed by Parasia-based physician Dr Praveen Soni, who was arrested late Saturday night and suspended from service. As per Parasia police, Soni, despite being a government doctor, was practising at a private clinic and prescribed the syrup.