Madhya Pradesh doctor arrested after 11 children die consuming cough syrup

Dr Soni, one of the most prominent paediatricians in Parasia, was known for his busy clinic and was also posted at the local government community health centre. He has been suspended from his government post with immediate effect, following orders from Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav.

Just days ago, Dr Soni had reportedly defended his actions, stating that he had been in medical practice for over 35 years and had prescribed the same cough syrup for nearly a decade.

At least 11 children, all under the age of five, died between 4 September and 3 October in hospitals in Chhindwara district and adjoining Nagpur (Maharashtra). The children initially presented with mild cold and fever and were prescribed a combination of medications, including the Coldrif cough syrup, by Dr Soni.

Within days of taking the medicine, most of the children developed anuria (a sudden and alarming decline in urine output), followed by acute kidney injury and, ultimately, death. Kidney biopsies of the deceased revealed that toxic medication had caused the AKI.

Authorities only began investigating the medicine after the number of child deaths began to rise. The probe led officials to suspect that Coldrif syrup had been the cause of the poisoning and kidney damage.

The Madhya Pradesh government subsequently requested Tamil Nadu’s drug control department to conduct an urgent investigation. Within two days, tests at the manufacturing site in Kanchipuram revealed that the syrup contained a dangerously high concentration (48.6% w/v) of diethylene glycol (DEG), a toxic chemical. The permissible limit for DEG in such preparations is just 0.01%.

Following confirmation from Tamil Nadu's drug testing laboratory on Saturday morning, the Madhya Pradesh government imposed an immediate statewide ban on Coldrif syrup.

Although the official death toll in hospitals across Chhindwara and Nagpur stands at 11, unconfirmed reports suggest the actual number may be higher, with similar child deaths reported from Betul district.

Kerala has also suspended the sale of Coldrif syrup as a precaution, although a preliminary inquiry by the state’s health department revealed that the flagged batch was not distributed there. Kerala Health Minister Veena George confirmed the suspension was a proactive measure.