'Prepared to stay in jail until judicial inquiry into Ladakh killings': Sonam Wangchuk

NEW DELHI: Detained climate activist and education reformer Sonam Wangchuk has sent out a message from Jodhpur Central Jail, where he islodged under the National Security Act (NSA), saying he is prepared to remain in custody until an independent judicial inquiry is ordered into the killing of four people during the violence in Ladakh.
The message was conveyed through Wangchuk’s lawyer, Mustafa Haji, and his elder brother, Ka Tsetan Dorjey Ley, who met him at Jodhpur Central Jail on Saturday.
The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday a petition filed by Sonam Wangchuk’s wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, challenging the climate activist’s detention under the National Security Act (NSA) and seeking his immediate release.
“There should be an independent judicial inquiry into the killing of our four people, and unless that is conducted, I am prepared to remain in jail. I stand firmly with the Apex Body, the KDA, and the people of Ladakh in our genuine constitutional demand for Sixth Schedule status and statehood. I fully support whatever actions the Apex Body takes in the interest of Ladakh, wholeheartedly, he added.
Both the Apex Body and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) have withdrawn from the talks proposed by the Centre, stating they will not participate until the detained activists are released and a judicial inquiry is conducted.
Wangchuk was detained under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) on September 26, two days after protests demanding statehood and Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh left four people dead and 90 injured in the Union territory.
Expressing gratitude for the concern and prayers he has received, Wangchuk said he is doing well both physically and mentally. "My heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives, and my prayers are with those who are injured or have been arrested," he said.
Wangchuk also appealed to the people to maintain peace and unity, and to continue the struggle in a peaceful, Gandhian manner rooted in non-violence.