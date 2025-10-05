'Prepared to stay in jail until judicial inquiry into Ladakh killings': Sonam Wangchuk

NEW DELHI: Detained climate activist and education reformer Sonam Wangchuk has sent out a message from Jodhpur Central Jail, where he is lodged under the National Security Act (NSA), saying he is prepared to remain in custody until an independent judicial inquiry is ordered into the killing of four people during the violence in Ladakh.

The message was conveyed through Wangchuk’s lawyer, Mustafa Haji, and his elder brother, Ka Tsetan Dorjey Ley, who met him at Jodhpur Central Jail on Saturday.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday a petition filed by Sonam Wangchuk’s wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, challenging the climate activist’s detention under the National Security Act (NSA) and seeking his immediate release.

“There should be an independent judicial inquiry into the killing of our four people, and unless that is conducted, I am prepared to remain in jail. I stand firmly with the Apex Body, the KDA, and the people of Ladakh in our genuine constitutional demand for Sixth Schedule status and statehood. I fully support whatever actions the Apex Body takes in the interest of Ladakh, wholeheartedly, he added.