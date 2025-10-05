RAT gets deployed on Air India's Birmingham-bound plane; aircraft lands safely

MUMBAI: The operating crew of Air India's Amritsar-Birmingham flight reported that the Boeing 787's Ram Air Turbine (RAT) unexpectedly deployed during the final approach on October 4, but the aircraft landed safely, the airline said on Sunday.

RAT deploys automatically in the eventuality of a dual engine failure or total electronic or hydraulic failure. It uses wind speed to generate emergency power.

Air India said it has cancelled its Birmingham-Delhi flight as the aircraft has been grounded for inspection.

"The operating crew of flight AI117 from Amritsar to Birmingham on 4 October 2025 detected deployment of the Ram Air Turbine (RAT) of the aircraft during its final approach. All electrical and hydraulic parameters were found normal, and the aircraft performed a safe landing at Birmingham," the Tata Group-owned Air India said in a statement.

The airline, however, did not share specific details, including the number of people on board. Alternative arrangements are being made to accommodate the passengers, Air India said in the statement.