India an indispensable security partner, says Australia ahead of 'historic' Rajnath visit

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's first official visit to Australia, where he will preside over the inking of three agreements, is 'truly historic', said High Commissioner of Australia to India Philip Green on Monday.

Green said, "It marks the first visit to Australia by an Indian Minister of Defence in twelve years, and the first by a Minister of Defence in Prime Minister Modi's government."

The High Commissioner described the visit as a unique opportunity towards deepening strategic ties. "India is an indispensable security partner for Australia and our defence cooperation delivers tangible effects to uphold Indo-Pacific stability. This visit is a unique opportunity to deepen our defence partnership, including through enhancing strategic dialogue and information-sharing, and increasing the complexity of our exercises," he said.

As The New Indian Express reported earlier, the ongoing upswing in India-Australia defence ties is set to get a fillip with Rajnath's two-day visit on October 9-10 at the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister of Australia Richard Marles.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Sunday said, "During the visit, three agreements are planned to be signed, which will further enhance cooperation in the areas of information sharing, the maritime domain, and joint activities."

A significant document is also planned to be brought out during the visit, said a source, adding, "A joint Maritime Security Collaboration roadmap to advance our defence cooperation over the next decade is being worked out."

The other key highlight of the Defence Minister's visit will be the bilateral discussions with Marles. The visit comes at a historic moment when India and Australia commemorate five years of the establishment of the India Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP).