MiG-21 was one of the safest fighter jets, says former IAF pilots

CHANDIGARH: On 26 September this year, the Indian Air Force (IAF) formally decommissioned its last MiG-21 squadron, Panthers, drawing the curtains on a fighter jet that served as the backbone of India’s air defence for over six decades. With a total service flying time of approximately 15.85 lakh flying hours, the MiG-21 was unfairly labelled as a “flying coffin” and “widow-maker,” say several retired IAF fighter pilots who flew the aircraft extensively.

Contrary to public perception, they insist the MiG-21 was among the safest fighter jets to fly. Over 90 per cent of IAF fighter pilots were trained on this supersonic jet.

Of the 468 total recorded accidents involving the MiG-21, 371 were Category-I (fatal crashes), while 97 were Category-II and III (aircraft recovered and returned to flying status).

Speaking to The New Indian Express, former Air Chief Marshal B.S. Dhanoa (Retd) addressed the safety concerns and the derogatory nicknames often associated with the aircraft. “This ‘flying coffin’ business began when the F-101 Voodoo was nicknamed so due to its accident rate in the West German Air Force. It was later withdrawn from service. But the MiG-21 is a completely different case. It entered IAF service in 1963 and was retired only now after 62 years, during which several variants were operated.”