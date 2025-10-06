MiG-21 was one of the safest fighter jets, says former IAF pilots

CHANDIGARH: On 26 September this year, the Indian Air Force (IAF) formally decommissioned its last MiG-21 squadron, Panthers, drawing the curtains on a fighter jet that served as the backbone of India’s air defence for over six decades. With a total service flying time of approximately 15.85 lakh flying hours, the MiG-21 was unfairly labelled as a “flying coffin” and “widow-maker,” say several retired IAF fighter pilots who flew the aircraft extensively.
Contrary to public perception, they insist the MiG-21 was among the safest fighter jets to fly. Over 90 per cent of IAF fighter pilots were trained on this supersonic jet.
Of the 468 total recorded accidents involving the MiG-21, 371 were Category-I (fatal crashes), while 97 were Category-II and III (aircraft recovered and returned to flying status).
Speaking to The New Indian Express, former Air Chief Marshal B.S. Dhanoa (Retd) addressed the safety concerns and the derogatory nicknames often associated with the aircraft. “This ‘flying coffin’ business began when the F-101 Voodoo was nicknamed so due to its accident rate in the West German Air Force. It was later withdrawn from service. But the MiG-21 is a completely different case. It entered IAF service in 1963 and was retired only now after 62 years, during which several variants were operated.”
He emphasised that when the MiG-21’s flying hours and accident rate are compared with other aircraft of its generation, it actually had one of the lower accident rates.
“The accident rate is calculated per one lakh flying hours. The Gnat had a rate of 6.88 (92 crashes), the Hunter 4.26 (86), MiG-27 stood at 3.04 (64), while both MiG-21 and MiG-23BN recorded a rate of 2.95 (486 and 69 crashes, respectively). The MiG-21’s rate was far lower than those of aircraft it replaced, like the Gnat and Hunter,” he explained.
“You can’t compare the MiG-21 with Tejas or Rafale as they are from a different technological generation,” Dhanoa said. “The US phased out its F-104 Starfighter over safety issues, but the MiG-21 is being retired due to the end of its technical life, not safety concerns.”
He further pointed out that the average sortie duration for a MiG-21 was only 40 minutes. When calculated per one lakh sorties, the accident rate drops to 1.94, significantly better than many contemporaries of its time.
“This whole perception of the MiG-21 having a high accident rate is not backed by data. It was one of the safest aircraft of its generation in the IAF,” Dhanoa asserted.
He also highlighted the MiG-21’s critical role in pilot training. “Nearly every fighter pilot in the IAF trained on the MiG-21. If you could master this aircraft, you could master any. That’s why more than 90 per cent of IAF fighter pilots flew it.”
Air Commodore (Retd) Randhir Partap called the MiG-21 a “beautiful machine,” likening it to “driving a sports car.” His sentiment was echoed by veteran pilot Ashok Dhar.
Wing Commander (Retd) U.K. Chaudhary, who worked on all MiG-21 variants during his career, said he felt emotional about its retirement. “It’s a wonderful machine. The media gave it a negative image, but in my experience, it was a very disciplined aircraft.”
Retired officers also noted that, besides the MiG-21, only the B-2 bombers and a few reconnaissance aircraft in the United States have had comparable or longer service records. Although Phantoms may still be flying in some countries, they were inducted after the MiG-21.
As India bids farewell to a true workhorse of its air power legacy, the pilots who flew the MiG-21 remember it not for its labels, but for its reliability, agility, and unmatched service.