Zubeen Garg’s death: Assam CM says seven Singapore-based witnesses yet to respond to CID summons

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that one among the eight Singapore-based Assamese who were on the yatch when singer Zubeen Garg died will depose before the CID on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference, Sarma said Rupkamal Kalita contacted the CID on Monday, but seven others were yet to respond to the summons.

“They are not willing to come. Somebody said the Singapore Police asked them not to come. Another said he would lose his job if he came to India,” Sarma said.

“We will keep putting pressure on them. I feel they will have to come, today or tomorrow. The sooner they come, we will be able to finish the investigation. I believe when one comes, the others will follow suit,” the chief minister added.

To a query, he said the Assam investigation team would not be required to go to Singapore because under MLAT (Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty), the Singapore Police would share their findings and evidence with the Assam Police.

“Our request for legal assistance is already pending with Singapore. The police of one country cannot conduct a probe on the soil of another country as that amounts to infringement upon its sovereignty. The police of one country can aid the police of another country. That’s why, there is the concept of Interpol,” Sarma explained.