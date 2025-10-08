Police bust gang that hacked mobile phones to commit fraudulent online purchases

Eight people have been arrested by Bhayandar Police for committing large-scale online frauds by hacking mobile phones using fake applications, officials said.

"The accused obtained OTPs and sensitive bank details from unsuspecting citizens after infecting their phones through fraudulent links. They then used these details to purchase expensive mobile phones through Flipkart and later sold the phones to other people," said an official release.

Police began investigating the case in September after officers Sanjay Shipane and Ravindra Wagh found Rinkukumar Shriramjilal Bairwa from Rajasthan in possession of 11 high-end mobile phones under suspicious circumstances.

Bairwa had allegedly hacked some people's bank accounts and purchased mobile phones worth Rs 4.77 lakh on Flipkart.