Cough syrup case: Death toll rises to 22 as two more children die in MP

The death toll in the toxic cough syrup tragedy in Madhya Pradesh rose to 22 after two more children from Chhindwara district died due to suspected kidney failure linked to the consumption of Coldrif cough syrup.

Officials confirmed that Vishal (5) and Mayank Suryavanshi (4), both from Parasia town, died during treatment at a Nagpur hospital on Wednesday. Several other children from the district remain hospitalized.

Authorities believe the deaths were caused by kidney damage resulting from toxic contamination in the Coldrif syrup, manufactured by Tamil Nadu-based Sresan Pharma.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has arrested Ranganathan Govindan, the owner of Sresan Pharma, from Chennai.

The company’s manufacturing unit has been sealed, and Govindan will be brought to Madhya Pradesh after securing a transit remand from a Chennai court.