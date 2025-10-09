Dalit IPS officer's death: Chandigarh Police registers FIR against those named in final note

CHANDIGARH: Two days after Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar was found dead at his residence, the Chandigarh Police late Thursday evening registered an FIR against those named in his suicide note.

The FIR has been filed under Sections 108, read with 3(5), of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 3(1)(r) of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act at the Sector 11, Chandigarh police station.

A senior police official said, "We have registered an FIR based on the complaint by Amneet P Kumar. The complaint note given by Amneet Kumar has been reproduced in the FIR."

When asked under what sections it has been lodged, he said, "they pertain to abetment of suicide and the SC/ST Act." He added, "We will investigate the allegations which have been leveled."

In her complaint given on Wednesday, senior IAS officer Amneet P Kumar, wife of senior Haryana IPS officer Inspector General of Police Y Puran Kumar, had sought registration of FIR against Shatrujeet Kapur, DGP Haryana and Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya, under Section 108 BNS, 2023 (abetment of suicide) and other relevant provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, regarding the death of Y Puran Kumar.

52-year-old Kumar, a 2001 batch IPS officer, was posted as the inspector general of the Police Training Centre (PTC) in Rohtak's Sunaria.

He shot himself and his body was found in a room at the basement of his house in Chandigarh on October 7, 2025. In his suicide note, several serving and retired IAS and IPS officers were named.