MP CM Mohan Yadav accuses TN govt of inadequate support over cough syrup poisoning deaths of 23 kids

BHOPAL: As the death toll of children from cough syrup poisoning continued to rise in Madhya Pradesh, the state’s chief minister Dr Mohan Yadav has accused the Tamil Nadu government of not providing adequate support on the issue.

According to official sources, the death toll of children at hospitals in Nagpur and Chhindwara stands presently at 23, including 20 from Chhindwara, one from Pandhurna and two from Betul district.

In an associated development, Ranganathan, the 75-year-old owner of the Tamil Nadu based pharmaceutical unit, which made the cough syrup, was arrested by the MP Police’s SIT team from Chennai on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday and will be brought to Chhindwara soon.

“The deaths have happened due to manufacturing defects of the concerned cough syrup, which was being made at the factory in TN. So, the timely action and sampling should first have been initiated there. The Congress leaders who are questioning us should better go to Tamil Nadu and question their alliance partner’s government in that state, as to how the licence of the factory was renewed. How was it operating in a small place,” Yadav said after taking stock of the medical treatment of the affected kids in Nagpur in Maharashtra.

Amid the possibility of the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi going to Chhindwara on October 12 to meet the families who have lost their children, the MP CM dared the former AICC president to go to Tamil Nadu and question his party’s alliance partner DMK's government on the issue.

“How was the drug licence issued to the unit, how come it was renewed, how was it allowed to function from a small place? Rahul Gandhi should go to TN and ask these questions to the state government there. We’ve been affected by the defective cough syrup which was made in TN, why don’t the Congress and Rahul Gandhi raise the issue with the Tamil Nadu government,” Yadav said.