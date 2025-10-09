'Spoke to my friend': PM Modi dials Trump, congratulates him over 'success' of Gaza peace plan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to US President Donald Trump over the phone and congratulated him for initiating a successful ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas.
"Spoke to my friend, President Trump and congratulated him on the success of the historic Gaza peace plan," Modi wrote in a post on X.
Modi also stated that the leaders reviewed ongoing trade negotiations amid rising tariff tensions between India and the US.
"Also reviewed the good progress achieved in trade negotiations. Agreed to stay in close touch over the coming weeks," he said.
Trump had earlier on Thursday (IST) announced that Israel and Hamas has agreed upon the first phase of his Gaza peace plan, signalling a long-awaited ceasefire.
"I am very proud to announce that Israel and Hamas have both signed off on the first Phase of our Peace Plan," Trump said on his Truth Social network.
"This means that ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed-upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace," he said.
Welcoming the ceasefire, PM Modi on Thursday hailed it as a "reflection of the strong leadership" of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, prompting strong criticism from Congress.
"We welcome the agreement on the first phase of President Trump's peace plan. This is also a reflection of the strong leadership of PM Netanyahu," Modi said in a post on X.
"We hope the release of hostages and enhanced humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza will bring respite to them and pave the way for lasting peace," he added.
Coming down heavily on the PM's praise for his Israeli counterpart, Congress said it was "shameful and morally atrocious," while also slamming Modi's "silence" on the future of an independent and sovereign state of Palestine.
Launching the attack on the prime minister, Congress general secretary in-charge communications, Jairam Ramesh, said Modi said nothing on the continued expansion of Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank.
"The prime minister has welcomed the new developments regarding Gaza and hailed President Trump. That eagerness to do so is not surprising. But what is shocking, shameful, and morally atrocious is Mr.Modi's unqualified praise for the Israeli PM Mr.Netanyahu -- who has unleashed a genocide in Gaza over the past twenty months," Ramesh said.
"Mr.Modi has also maintained a total silence on the future of an independent, sovereign state of Palestine that was recognised by India way back in November 1988, and that is now recognised by over 150 countries," he added.
Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for its war on Gaza that has so far killed at least 67,183 Palestinians, more than half of them being women and children. At least 460 Palestinians have also died due to starvation induced by Israel's continuous blockade of aid into Gaza.
The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant over war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.