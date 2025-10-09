'Spoke to my friend': PM Modi dials Trump, congratulates him over 'success' of Gaza peace plan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to US President Donald Trump over the phone and congratulated him for initiating a successful ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas.

"Spoke to my friend, President Trump and congratulated him on the success of the historic Gaza peace plan," Modi wrote in a post on X.

Modi also stated that the leaders reviewed ongoing trade negotiations amid rising tariff tensions between India and the US.

"Also reviewed the good progress achieved in trade negotiations. Agreed to stay in close touch over the coming weeks," he said.

Trump had earlier on Thursday (IST) announced that Israel and Hamas has agreed upon the first phase of his Gaza peace plan, signalling a long-awaited ceasefire.

"I am very proud to announce that Israel and Hamas have both signed off on the first Phase of our Peace Plan," Trump said on his Truth Social network.

"This means that ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed-upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace," he said.

Welcoming the ceasefire, PM Modi on Thursday hailed it as a "reflection of the strong leadership" of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, prompting strong criticism from Congress.

"We welcome the agreement on the first phase of President Trump's peace plan. This is also a reflection of the strong leadership of PM Netanyahu," Modi said in a post on X.