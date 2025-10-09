Israel continues to attack Gaza as Palestinians celebrate ceasefire deal; Trump to visit Jerusalem on Monday

Israeli military on Thursday continued attacks on the Gaza Strip, with just hours for the initial phase of a ceasefire deal agreed upon by both Israel and Hamas to come into effect.

Israeli attacks in the vicinity of Hamad City, northwest of Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, have killed atleast one Palestinian, reported Al Jazeera. Several others were injured in an Israeli drone attack that targeted Yarmouk School, west of Gaza City.

According to the territory's Health Ministry, at least 10 Palestinians have been killed and 49 injured in Israeli attacks on several parts of Gaza in the past 24 hours.

The attacks came as US President Donald Trump late on Wednesday announced that Israel and Hamas has agreed upon the first phase of his Gaza peace plan, signalling a long-awaited ceasefire.

"I am very proud to announce that Israel and Hamas have both signed off on the first Phase of our Peace Plan," Trump said on his Truth Social network.

"This means that ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed-upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace," he said.

Israel said that the ceasefire would only begin "within 24 hours" after a meeting of the security cabinet scheduled for 1400 GMT on Thursday.

"Within 24 hours after the cabinet meeting takes place, a ceasefire will then begin in Gaza," government spokeswoman Shosh Bedrosian told journalists.

Bedrosian also confirmed that Israel had signed the final draft of the agreement in Egypt on Thursday.

Hamas meanwhile, alleged that Israel is trying to "manipulate the dates, the lists, and some of the procedures and steps agreed upon in the ceasefire agreement."

"We are in contact with the mediators to oblige the occupation to comply with what was agreed upon, and not to allow it to procrastinate. There was talk with friends about a ceasefire at noon this day, but the occupation, for internal considerations, is postponing the announcement to other dates," Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem was quoted as saying by Al Jazeera.

"We continue to say that the occupation must abide by what was agreed upon, and we call on the mediators to work to oblige it," he said.

The agreement, which follows a 20-point peace plan for Gaza announced last month by Trump, calls for Israel to release hundreds of Palestinian prisoners.

Hamas sources said the group would release 20 living Israeli captives in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners in the first phase of the deal, with the swap to take place within 72 hours of its implementation.

Once the prisoner exchange is complete, Israel is expected to pull back troops from parts of Gaza as part of the agreement.

However, the Israeli spokesperson said that prominent Palestinian political leader Marwan Barghouti would not be among the prisoners set to be released by Israel.