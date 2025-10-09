Uttarakhand launches crackdown on unsafe cough syrups; suspends seven Dehradun medical store licenses

DEHRADUN: Following widespread concerns and deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups in several states, the Uttarakhand Health Department has launched an intensive crackdown, leading to the immediate suspension of licenses for seven medical stores in Dehradun.

The aggressive action underscores the state government's commitment to child safety. A spokesperson for the Health Department confirmed the drive, stating, "Under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the Uttarakhand government has made the safety of our children the absolute highest priority. A massive, state-wide operation against illegal and unsafe cough syrups is now underway."

Teams from the Food Safety and Drug Administration (FDA) have been mobilised across all districts. In Dehradun, surprise inspections targeted pharmacies along key areas including Chakrata Road, Kishan Nagar Chowk, Ballupur Chowk, Kanwali Road, Balliwala Chowk, and Prem Nagar.

During these checks, the sale of all cough and cold medications intended for children was instantly halted.

"Seven medical store licenses have been cancelled, and suspicious syrups have been seized and sent for urgent laboratory testing," an official source indicated.

The vigilance extends beyond the capital. Department sources revealed that over 170 samples have been collected statewide for quality verification. Significant collections include 40 samples from Udham Singh Nagar, 39 from Haridwar, and smaller batches from Haldwani, Kotdwar, Almora, Rudraprayag, and Uttarkashi.