Cough syrup deaths: TN-based pharma firm owner under 10-day remand

BHOPAL: Ranganathan Govindan, the owner of Tamil Nadu-based pharmaceutical unit that manufactured contaminated Coldrif cough syrup linked to the death of 23 children in Madhya Pradesh, was reportedly remanded on Friday.

Arrested from Chennai on Wednesday-Thursday night, Ranganathan was brought on transit remand from Chennai by the special investigation team (SIT) of MP’s Chhindwara district police to Nagpur by flight on Friday morning.

He was subsequently taken in heavy police custody from Nagpur to Parasia police station in MP’s Chhindwara district, where he was kept for some hours, before being taken for production before the court of judicial magistrate first class (JMFC) Shailendra Uike, under heavy police presence.

Amid shouts of Faansi Do, Faansi Do (hang him to death), as Ranganathan was taken out of the police vehicle, some angry persons reportedly tried to attack him, but the alert police foiled their bid. The sudden incident led to Ranganathan’s spectacle falling on the ground.

He was subsequently produced before the court, which remanded him into ten days custody of the 12-member strong SIT of Chhindwara police, which is probing the case.