Haryana government considers DGP replacement amid controversy over dalit IPS officer's death

CHANDIGARH: The Nayab Singh Saini-led BJP government in Haryana is exploring the possibility of replacing Director General of Police (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapur and Superintendent of Police (SP) of Rohtak Narendra Bijarnia by sending them on long leave, while appointing an officiating DGP amid mounting pressure on the state administration to act on the explosive allegations made by senior IPS officer Y. Puran Kumar in his nine-page suicide note. The case has snowballed into a major political and administrative issue.

Meanwhile, Kumar’s wife, senior IAS officer Amneet, has written to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Chandigarh demanding amendments in the First Information Report (FIR) registered yesterday.

Sources said Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini held a meeting with top officials of his government following the developments surrounding the death by suicide of IPS officer Y. Puran Kumar.

State Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi and several senior officials were present at the meeting held at the Chief Minister’s official residence in Chandigarh.

The government is reportedly considering sending DGP Shatrujeet Kapur on leave and appointing an officiating DGP in his place. Sources further indicated that if Kapur is indeed sent on leave, the names of two senior officers are being considered as frontrunners for the post, 1990 batch IPS officer O.P. Singh, currently posted as Director General, State Narcotics Control Bureau, and 1993 batch IPS officer Alok Mittal, presently Additional DGP, State Anti-Corruption Bureau.

Sources also claimed that Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarnia is likely to be transferred as part of a wider reshuffle.

Meanwhile, the Haryana Civil Services (Executive Branch) Officers’ Association has extended full solidarity and moral support to senior IAS officer Amneet, wife of the deceased IPS officer. In a representation to Chief Minister Saini, the association demanded that the matter be treated with utmost seriousness, sensitivity and impartiality, ensuring that a fair and time-bound investigation is conducted in accordance with the new criminal laws.

“In the interest of justice, the association also suggests that it is absolutely necessary to temporarily remove accused officers from positions of power to alleviate apprehension of undue influence over junior-ranking investigating officers,’’ it stated.