Kharge slams RSS-BJP over rise in crimes against Dalits, Adivasis; says it’s a threat to Constitution

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday came down heavily on the BJP and its ideological parent, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), accusing them of fostering a “feudal mindset” and turning a blind eye to rising caste-based violence in the country.
Referring to NCRB data from 2013 to 2023, Kharge stated that crimes against Dalits have increased by 46%, while crimes against Adivasis have surged by 91% during the same period.
In a post on X, he accused the BJP of enabling and justifying a feudal and casteist mindset that manifests in violent and discriminatory actions against marginalized communities.
Kharge listed recent incidents of caste-based discrimination and violence, including, the lynching of Dalit man Hariom Valmiki in Rae Bareli district of Uttar Pradesh, the attack on Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and the recent suicide of a Dalit IPS officer from Haryana.
“These are not isolated events,” Kharge wrote. “They are a dangerous manifestation of the RSS–BJP’s feudal mindset and a direct assault on the Constitution, social justice, and the principles of equality.”
He accused the ruling party of indulging in a politics of intimidation aimed at suppressing Dalits, Adivasis, backward classes, minorities, and other marginalized groups. According to Kharge, such politics poses a serious threat to India’s democratic fabric.
“India will be governed by the Constitution, not by the decrees of any extremist ideology,” Kharge said.
The Congress President also took a veiled swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that while the most vulnerable sections of society suffer daily indignities and violence, “you are keeping your eyes shut to these issues while remaining engrossed in your own spectacles.”
Earlier on Thursday, Kharge alleged that the suicide of a Dalit IPS officer in Haryana was a "horrific testament to the social injustice, inhumanity, and insensitivity" under the ruling BJP's "Manuwadi" system.
"The BJP's 'Manuwadi' system has become a curse for the SC, ST, OBC, and weaker sections of this country. The news of the forced suicide of Haryana's senior Dalit IPS officer, ADGP Y Puran Kumar, is not only shocking but also a horrific testament to social injustice, inhumanity, and insensitivity. My deepest condolences to the family," Kharge said in a post on X.