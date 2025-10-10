Kharge slams RSS-BJP over rise in crimes against Dalits, Adivasis; says it’s a threat to Constitution

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday came down heavily on the BJP and its ideological parent, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), accusing them of fostering a “feudal mindset” and turning a blind eye to rising caste-based violence in the country.

Referring to NCRB data from 2013 to 2023, Kharge stated that crimes against Dalits have increased by 46%, while crimes against Adivasis have surged by 91% during the same period.

In a post on X, he accused the BJP of enabling and justifying a feudal and casteist mindset that manifests in violent and discriminatory actions against marginalized communities.