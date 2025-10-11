CPM announces two Bihar poll candidates as INDIA bloc seat-sharing talks remain unresolved

PATNA: The delay in finalising the seat-sharing deal among the INDIA bloc partners prompted the CPM to announce its two candidates for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections.

The filing of nominations for the first phase of elections, scheduled for November 6, began on Friday, even as seat-sharing talks remained unresolved.

The CPM announced Satyendra Yadav as its candidate from the Manjhi seat in Saran district and Ajay Kumar from Bibhutipur in Samastipur district. Sources said Yadav will file his nomination papers on October 14, while Kumar will do so on October 16. In the 2020 assembly elections, CPM had contested four seats and won two.

The announcement came shortly after the RJD met in Patna to try and finalise the contentious seat-sharing deal. Congress, a key ally, had given an ultimatum to RJD to complete the arrangements quickly. RJD supremo Lalu Prasad attended the meeting.

Congress leaders reportedly told INDIA bloc coordinator for the elections, Tejashwi Yadav, that they would start filing nominations for the seats going to polls in the first phase. The top leadership of Congress, in consultation with state leaders, has approved the names of 13 candidates for the first phase, though a formal announcement is yet to be made. The Congress has so far identified 25 seats for the elections.