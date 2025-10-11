Dalit IPS officer's death: Chandigarh Police move body to PGIMER for autopsy without family's consent

CHANDIGARH: The body of deceased Haryana IPS officer, Y Puran Kumar, who committed suicide, has been shifted to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) for postmortem autopsy by the Chandigarh Police.

The family of the officer accused the police of shifting the body without consulting them and said they had not given consent for the autopsy. The medical board hasn't conducted the autopsy yet.

The body was kept at the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital in Sector 16.

Amit Rattan, AAP MLA from Bathinda (Rural) and brother-in-law of the deceased officer, said, "The Chandigarh Police have shifted the body without asking us. Five days have passed since a senior IPS officer died, but we have not got justice yet.’’

DGP of Chandigarh Police, Sagar Preet Hooda, today visited the residence of Amneet P Kumar and, after meeting the family, he said that the police have requested the family to get the post-mortem done as early as possible.

"The post-mortem will be conducted only after the family gives its consent.’’

Asked why the family members have not given their consent till now, Hooda said they have some grievances, which are being discussed.

When questioned why the police have not added the names of the alleged suspects to the FIR lodged in the case, he said an investigation is underway. "A special investigation team headed by an IG-rank officer has been formed for the probe,’’ said Hooda.