Centre assured President's rule in Manipur won't be extended further: BJP MLA Kh Ibomcha

IMPHAL: Manipur BJP MLA Kh Ibomcha on Sunday claimed that central leaders have assured a delegation of legislators from the state that the extended term of President's rule will not be further prolonged.

Speaking to reporters at Imphal airport upon his return from Delhi, Ibomcha said, "We went to apprise the central leadership about the current political situation in Manipur. That was our first objective."

At least 26 BJP MLAs had gone to the national capital to seek an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

During their week-long visit, a delegation among them met BJP national general secretary B L Santosh and North East in-charge Sambit Patra.

"We also urged the central leaders to accelerate the peace process initiated by the Centre, followed by the formation of a popular government in the state," Ibomcha said.

He claimed, "The Centre has assured us that a popular government will be installed soon. The extended term of President's rule for six months will not be further extended."

President's rule was imposed on February 13 and was later extended on August 13.