Congress upset with P. Chidambaram’s remarks on Operation Blue Star: Sources

Senior Congress leader and former Home Minister P. Chidambaram has stirred controversy with his recent remarks on Operation Blue Star, prompting strong disapproval from the party’s top leadership, sources said on Sunday.

While speaking at the Khushwant Singh Literary Festival in Kasauli on Saturday, Chidambaram called the 1984 military operation inside the Golden Temple a “mistake,” saying it was the "wrong way" to deal with militants. He added that then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi paid with her life for the decision, though he emphasized that the operation was a collective failure involving the Army, Intelligence, Police, and Civil Defence.

Party insiders say the Congress leadership is “very upset” with Chidambaram, adding that senior leaders should avoid public statements that embarrass the party.

“This cannot become a habit,” a source said, pointing to similar remarks made by Chidambaram in the past that have reportedly caused discomfort within the party.

“The rank and file are agitated. Leaders who have gained everything from the Congress must show restraint,” the source added.