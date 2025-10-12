NDA finalises seat-sharing for Bihar polls: BJP, JD(U) to contest 101 seats each, Chirag gets 29

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Sunday finalised its seat-sharing arrangement for the forthcoming Bihar Assembly elections, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Janata Dal (United) [JD(U)] set to contest 101 seats each in the 243-member House.
Union minister Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party will field its candidates on 29 seats.
The announcement was made by Union Minister and BJP’s Bihar election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan on social media platform X.
As per the seat-sharing formula, Union Minister Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) has been allotted 29 seats.
The Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), led by Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, and Upendra Kushwaha’s Rashtriya Lok Morcha will contest six seats each.
Pradhan said that the seat-sharing exercise had been conducted in a “cordial manner” and that all NDA partners had expressed satisfaction with the outcome.
“Leaders and workers of all NDA parties welcome this with happiness. Bihar is ready for another NDA government,” he said.
The finalisation of the pact follows a prolonged round of negotiations involving the BJP leadership and its smaller allies. While the JD(U) had earlier reached an understanding with the BJP, parties such as the LJP(RV), HAM(S), and RLM had engaged in tough bargaining, often expressing discontent during the discussions.
The seat distribution also reflects a shift in the balance of power within the alliance. In the 2020 Assembly elections, the JD(U) contested 115 seats and the BJP 110, with the LJP contesting independently. This is the first time that the JD(U) will contest the same number of seats as the BJP, signalling a recalibration of political weight within the ruling coalition.
Meanwhile, the opposition 'Mahagathbandhan' alliance in Bihar is likely to finalise its seat-sharing in the next few days and may announce its candidates along with a joint manifesto this week.
Top sources said talks between the RJD and Congress are underway, and their leadership may meet on Monday as RJD chief Lalu Prasad and Tejashwi Yadav are in the national capital.
On the delay in seat-sharing announcement, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "We have to adjust some new partners in the 'Mahagathbandhan' and we have to adjust them too in seat-sharing."
"In the next two-three days, we expect all the seats to be finalised and declared," he said.
Asked about the number of seats the Congress will contest this time, Ramesh said, "Anything between half a century and a century".
The Congress contested on 70 assembly seats in the last Bihar polls and won 19, while the RJD contested on 144 seats and bagged 75 in the 243-member Assembly.
The Bihar Assembly elections will be conducted in two phases, on November 6 and 11.