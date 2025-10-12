Three arrested in connection with gang rape of medical college student in Bengal's Durgapur

The West Bengal police have arrested three men in connection with the gang-rape of a second-year medical student on the premises of a private medical college in Durgapur, reported PTI citing police sources. Two other accused remain at large.
The identities of the three arrested accused were yet to be disclosed by the police.
"We have arrested three persons in connection with the case. They are being questioned. This is a very sensitive case and we will give out further details later," the police officer told the news agency.
"The three accused were traced through mobile phone tower dumping method. More people could be involved in the crime, and searches are underway. We are also trying to find out whether these people were known to the survivor or her friend with whom she had gone outside the college. Her friend's role is also under scrutiny," a police source said to PTI.
The accused persons had used the victim's mobile phone to call another accused to the crime spot, he said, adding that it helped them identify the mobile phone numbers of all the accused, he said.
Authorities are questioning several individuals, including staff members of the medical college, they are also reviewing CCTV footage and the campus’s security arrangements.
The student is undergoing treatment at the hospital itself and has given her statement to the police. The health condition of the girl was stated to be "improving" , the officer said, adding she has given her statement to the law enforcers.
The incident took place late Friday evening near Shobhapur in Durgapur, roughly 170 km from Kolkata. The survivor, a native of Jaleswar in Odisha, was allegedly dragged to a secluded spot behind the hospital building and raped after stepping out of the campus around 8:30 pm with a male friend.
Police were alerted immediately and rushed to the scene, launching an investigation.
The case has evoked comparisons to the 2024 RG Kar Medical College tragedy, in which a junior doctor was raped and murdered, sparking widespread protests across the state.
The West Bengal Doctors’ Front (WBDF) condemned the assault, describing it as a “chilling reminder” of the continued vulnerability of women even within educational institutions. The group called for swift justice and urged the Chief Justice of India to order a judicial inquiry.
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Manjhi expressed deep concern over the incident. In an X post in Odia, he stated, “I have instructed senior officials to coordinate with the West Bengal government and ensure all necessary assistance is provided to the victim’s family.” He also urged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to take “exemplary action” against those responsible.
Majhi has also spoken over the phone with the father of the woman and assured him of all support from the state government.
Majhi told the survivor's father that he has urged his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee to ensure that the culprits get the strictest punishment.
Majhi said that a senior Odisha official is in touch with the West Bengal government and is providing all necessary legal assistance.
He has directed the superintendent of police of Balasore district to be in touch with the Durgapur Police and provide necessary assistance.
Majhi assured the survivor's father of providing any other assistance required by the family.
Her father thanked the chief minister for his empathy and assistance.
The BJP seized on the case to launch a political attack on the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government. Amit Malviya, BJP IT cell chief, said on X: “West Bengal is not safe for women. Until the TMC is held accountable, women across the state will continue to live in fear. Mamata Banerjee must go in 2026.”
West Bengal Minister Shashi Panja responded by accusing the BJP of politicising a sensitive matter. “Is there any space for politics here? Where were these voices when girls in Odisha set themselves on fire, or during the Manipur unrest, or when female athletes protested at Jantar Mantar? The police have already begun investigating. BJP should shut down its shop in Bengal,” Panja said.