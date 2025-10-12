Three arrested in connection with gang rape of medical college student in Bengal's Durgapur

The West Bengal police have arrested three men in connection with the gang-rape of a second-year medical student on the premises of a private medical college in Durgapur, reported PTI citing police sources. Two other accused remain at large.

The identities of the three arrested accused were yet to be disclosed by the police.

"We have arrested three persons in connection with the case. They are being questioned. This is a very sensitive case and we will give out further details later," the police officer told the news agency.

"The three accused were traced through mobile phone tower dumping method. More people could be involved in the crime, and searches are underway. We are also trying to find out whether these people were known to the survivor or her friend with whom she had gone outside the college. Her friend's role is also under scrutiny," a police source said to PTI.

The accused persons had used the victim's mobile phone to call another accused to the crime spot, he said, adding that it helped them identify the mobile phone numbers of all the accused, he said.

Authorities are questioning several individuals, including staff members of the medical college, they are also reviewing CCTV footage and the campus’s security arrangements.

The student is undergoing treatment at the hospital itself and has given her statement to the police. The health condition of the girl was stated to be "improving" , the officer said, adding she has given her statement to the law enforcers.

The incident took place late Friday evening near Shobhapur in Durgapur, roughly 170 km from Kolkata. The survivor, a native of Jaleswar in Odisha, was allegedly dragged to a secluded spot behind the hospital building and raped after stepping out of the campus around 8:30 pm with a male friend.

Police were alerted immediately and rushed to the scene, launching an investigation.

The case has evoked comparisons to the 2024 RG Kar Medical College tragedy, in which a junior doctor was raped and murdered, sparking widespread protests across the state.

The West Bengal Doctors’ Front (WBDF) condemned the assault, describing it as a “chilling reminder” of the continued vulnerability of women even within educational institutions. The group called for swift justice and urged the Chief Justice of India to order a judicial inquiry.