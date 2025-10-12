US Ambassador-designate Sergio Gor meets PM Modi; calls meeting ‘incredible’ amid efforts to reset ties

NEW DELHI: US Ambassador-designate Sergio Gor met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, describing it as an “incredible” meeting and said that “the US values its relationship with India,” expressing optimism in the future “under the strong leadership of President Donald J Trump and Prime Minister Modi” even as sharp trade and tariff tensions continue to test bilateral ties.

Gor’s visit comes at a crucial moment, as India and the US work to navigate trade and tariff-related challenges that have weighed on the relationship in recent times.

“It’s an honour and a privilege to be here today,” Gor said after a series of engagements with key Indian officials. “We had a great series of meetings, including with Foreign Secretary Misri, with the External Affairs Minister, Dr Jaishankar, and with the National Security Advisor, Doval. And we just finished an incredible meeting with Prime Minister Modi, where we discussed bilateral issues, including defence, trade, and technology.”

Gor said the two sides also discussed critical minerals - an increasingly strategic domain for both economies amid global supply chain realignments. “We also discussed the importance of critical minerals and the importance of that to both of our nations,” he added.

In a gesture to reflect the personal rapport between the leaders, Gor presented Prime Minister Modi with a framed photograph from a White House press conference earlier this year, featuring President Donald Trump’s handwritten message: “Mr Prime Minister, you are great.”

“The US values its relationship with India, and under the strong leadership of President Donald J. Trump and Prime Minister Modi, I’m optimistic about the days ahead for both of our nations,” Gor said.

Prime Minister Modi, in a post on X, said: “Glad to receive Mr. Sergio Gor, Ambassador-designate of the US to India. I’m confident that his tenure will further strengthen the India–US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.”

Gor also met External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri earlier in the day. “Discussed the India–US relationship and its global significance. Wish him the best for his new responsibility,” Jaishankar posted on X.