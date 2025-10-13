CM Yogi approves restructuring of Invest UP, announces satellite offices at five metro cities

LUCKNOW: In the first meeting of the Invest UP Governing Body on Monday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath approved the proposal for creating specialist cells to overlook various industrial sectors, and for setting up satellite investment promotion offices in five metro cities. The restructuring is expected to make the initiative more efficient, expert-driven, and investor-centric.

Under the new structure, dedicated specialist cells will be established for sectors such as textiles, automobiles and electric mobility, chemicals, electronics, and services.

In addition, satellite investment promotion offices will be set up in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, and New Delhi, enabling direct engagement with domestic and global investors and attract more investments to the state. The CM emphasised the need to ensure transparency and a result-oriented approach in the functioning of these offices.

The meeting also approved ex-post facto sanction for 11 General Manager/Assistant General Manager positions and the deputation of two Joint Chief Executive Officers (PCS cadre).

Moreover, a dedicated Land Bank Cell will also be established, comprising two PCS officers at the Sub-Divisional Magistrate/Additional District Magistrate level.