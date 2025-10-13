CM Yogi approves restructuring of Invest UP, announces satellite offices at five metro cities

LUCKNOW: In the first meeting of the Invest UP Governing Body on Monday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath approved the proposal for creating specialist cells to overlook various industrial sectors, and for setting up satellite investment promotion offices in five metro cities. The restructuring is expected to make the initiative more efficient, expert-driven, and investor-centric.
Under the new structure, dedicated specialist cells will be established for sectors such as textiles, automobiles and electric mobility, chemicals, electronics, and services.
In addition, satellite investment promotion offices will be set up in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, and New Delhi, enabling direct engagement with domestic and global investors and attract more investments to the state. The CM emphasised the need to ensure transparency and a result-oriented approach in the functioning of these offices.
The meeting also approved ex-post facto sanction for 11 General Manager/Assistant General Manager positions and the deputation of two Joint Chief Executive Officers (PCS cadre).
Moreover, a dedicated Land Bank Cell will also be established, comprising two PCS officers at the Sub-Divisional Magistrate/Additional District Magistrate level.
The Chief Minister stated that the new structure would empower Invest UP to function as a single, comprehensive investment facilitation agency — not only attracting investments but also ensuring effective monitoring and timely implementation of projects.
In the meeting, the officers concerned claimed that Uttar Pradesh had made remarkable strides in industrial development over the past few years. Nearly 4,000 new factories have been established in 2024–25, bringing the total number to around 27,000. Earlier, by 2022–23, an average of 500 new units were being set up annually.
During the review of investment promotion and facilitation systems, it was reported that account managers have been assigned to 814 Fortune 1000 companies. So far, 50 new MoUs have been signed, while discussions are ongoing with more than 280 companies. The Chief Minister instructed officials to strengthen engagement with investors and ensure the timely provision of land, incentives, and skilled human resources to industrial units.
The Chief Minister remarked that industrial investment in Uttar Pradesh had evolved from being merely a policy commitment to a demonstrable model of on-ground delivery.
He said that processes related to application, approval, and incentive disbursal were being further streamlined through the upgraded Nivesh Mitra Portal 3.0, which would reduce processing time by 30% and documentation requirements by 50%. The portal would feature single sign-on access, a dynamic application system, an AI-based chatbot, third-party inspections, and digital monitoring — all designed to enhance investor convenience and efficiency.
The Chief Minister directed departments to set monthly targets and ensure the timely issuance of Letters of Comfort for approved projects. He also instructed the officials to release all eligible incentives promptly and without procedural delays. Additionally, he asked the authorities concerned to frame more practical and investor-friendly industrial building bylaws.
Officials claimed that active engagement was established with investors from Japan, South Korea, Germany, France, Russia, Taiwan, Singapore, and the Gulf countries through the Focus Country Desk.
The Chief Minister instructed UPEIDA, UPSIDA, BIDA, and other industrial authorities to promote cluster-based development in key sectors such as automobiles, pharmaceuticals, electronics, and leather.