Punjab cabinet gives nod to enhance compensation up to Rs 20,000 per acre for crop loss to farmers

CHANDIGARH: Following severe floods that damaged crops, farmlands, and homes across the state, the Punjab Cabinet today gave nod for enhancing the compensation for crop loss to farmers up to Rs 20,000 per acre. The decision was taken in the meeting of the council of ministers held here.

A spokesperson of the Chief Minister’s Office said that to provide adequate relief to the affected persons for crop loss and house damage caused by natural calamities, the cabinet also gave nod to ex-post facto approval regarding the revision of the rates of relief amount to be paid from the State Budget for crop loss and house damage. The relief amount was increased to Rs. 10,000 per acre for crop loss of 26-75 per cent, Rs 20,000 per acre for crop loss of 76-100 per cent, and Rs. 40,000 per unit for partially damaged houses from existing Rs 6500.

Since the amount given to the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) by the Government of India will not be increased, this additional compensation will be provided by the State Government from its own treasury. Crops were damaged in 3.5 lakh acres of cultivable land in 2,508 villages, and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had announced a special girdawari on September 11, targeting completion within 45 days. However, compensation began being distributed by the 30th day.

Sources said that the farmers are being compensated at Rs 20,000 per acre, with an additional Rs 13,200 per farmer provided from state resources after no assistance was received from the central government. The assessments for 30,806 homes have been completed, with compensation for partially damaged houses increased from Rs 6,500 to Rs 40,000. Families who lost members in the floods will receive Rs 4 lakh each.