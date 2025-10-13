Punjab cabinet gives nod to enhance compensation up to Rs 20,000 per acre for crop loss to farmers

CHANDIGARH: Following severe floods that damaged crops, farmlands, and homes across the state, the Punjab Cabinet today gave nod for enhancing the compensation for crop loss to farmers up to Rs 20,000 per acre. The decision was taken in the meeting of the council of ministers held here.
A spokesperson of the Chief Minister’s Office said that to provide adequate relief to the affected persons for crop loss and house damage caused by natural calamities, the cabinet also gave nod to ex-post facto approval regarding the revision of the rates of relief amount to be paid from the State Budget for crop loss and house damage. The relief amount was increased to Rs. 10,000 per acre for crop loss of 26-75 per cent, Rs 20,000 per acre for crop loss of 76-100 per cent, and Rs. 40,000 per unit for partially damaged houses from existing Rs 6500.
Since the amount given to the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) by the Government of India will not be increased, this additional compensation will be provided by the State Government from its own treasury. Crops were damaged in 3.5 lakh acres of cultivable land in 2,508 villages, and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had announced a special girdawari on September 11, targeting completion within 45 days. However, compensation began being distributed by the 30th day.
Sources said that the farmers are being compensated at Rs 20,000 per acre, with an additional Rs 13,200 per farmer provided from state resources after no assistance was received from the central government. The assessments for 30,806 homes have been completed, with compensation for partially damaged houses increased from Rs 6,500 to Rs 40,000. Families who lost members in the floods will receive Rs 4 lakh each.
In order to support the functioning of interstate check posts, the cabinet gave a go-ahead to amend the Punjab Minor Mineral Rules, 2013, to levy a fee on vehicles carrying processed or unprocessed minor minerals entering the state. This will help cater to the operational cost being incurred by the department on interstate check posts. This will also help in making the system of these check posts more robust and efficient thereby helping in their maintenance and upkeep.
In order to simplify and ease the process of determining the reserve price of the various sites of development authorities, the cabinet also gave its consent to amend the policy to fix the reserve price of plots. As per the amendment in the prevalent E-auction policy, the reserve price of the site will be fixed in accordance with the valuation of the three independent valuers empanelled in Nationalised Banks. The reserve price, once fixed for an auction, will remain valid for the calendar year.
The cabinet also gave approval to a policy for allotment of sites to cooperative societies for the construction of multi-storey flats under Group Housing Scheme – 2025. This policy aims to boost the supply of affordable and planned housing in urban areas of Punjab by facilitating cooperative housing societies. It provides a transparent, fair, and structured framework for the allotment of land, ensuring timely construction and development in line with the state's urban planning goals.
In view of the difficulties faced by the promoters and to give relief to the general public, the cabinet also gave its nod to the policy for the completion of Mega Housing projects falling under the jurisdiction of various Development Authorities. Only a one-time extension in the implementation period for development and to complete the already approved projects shall be permitted from December 31 for a period of a maximum upto 5 years on the request of the promoter at Rs 25,000 per acre per year.
The payment shall be deposited upfront for the extension of implementation period so granted, and no extension in the implementation period shall be permissible thereafter.
The cabinet also gave its consent to enhance the fixed remuneration payable to OSDs (Litigation) working in various departments. As many as 13 temporary posts of OSD (Litigation) have been created in various departments, and their retainership fees were increased from Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000 in 2020. Now, the fixed salary or retainership fees of OSDs (Litigation) have been increased to the extent of Rs 10,000.
The cabinet also gave ex-post facto approval to constitute a cabinet Sub-committee for the shifting of rolling mills of Mandi Gobindgarh and Khanna area from coal to PNG. The cabinet also gave nod to implement the Telecommunications (Right of Way) Rules, 2024, in the State of Punjab.
In order to curb criminal activities, prevent drug trafficking, increase the level of search of visitors and strengthen the overall security arrangements of prisons, the cabinet gave an exemption under Section 63(1) of the Punjab Transparency in Procurement Act, 2019, for purchasing sniffer dogs. Six Sniffer Dogs from BSF or CRPF will be purchased for the security needs of the jails to prevent criminal activities inside the jails. This move will help in enhancing the security of jails and checking the criminal activities in the prisons.