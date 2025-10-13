Two more arrested in Durgapur rape case; all five accused now in custody: Bengal Police

KOLKATA: The West Bengal Police on Monday arrested two more persons in connection with the alleged gang rape of a medical student in Durgapur, taking the total number of apprehensions in the case to five, a senior officer said.

The 23-year-old woman, hailing from Jaleswar in Odisha's Balasore district was gang-raped on Friday night when she went outside the private medical college with a friend to have dinner.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abhisekh Gupta of the Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissionerate told PTI, "Two more arrests have been made. With these, all five accused have been taken into custody based on the complaint filed by the woman."

Three persons were arrested on Sunday for their alleged involvement in the 'gang rape' of the student.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee described the incident as "shocking" and said her government has 'zero tolerance' for such crimes.