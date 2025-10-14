Sharjeel Imam to seek interim bail from SC to contest Bihar polls

NEW DELHI: Student activist Sharjeel Imam, whos currently in jail in connection with 2020 Delhi riots case, on Tuesday withdrew his plea before a court here seeking a 14-day interim bail to file his nomination and campaign for the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar.

Imam's counsel submitted before Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai that as his client's regular bail plea was pending before the Supreme Court, the interim relief would be sought from the top court.

Advocate Ahmad Ibrahim told the court that the plea was being withdrawn on technical grounds.

Earlier on Monday, Imam, who was arrested on August 25, 2020, had filed a plea seeking interim bail from November 15 to 29 to fight the polls from Bahadurganj assembly seat as an Independent.

The plea said, "There is no one to take care of and make arrangements for his nomination and campaign for the elections, except his younger brother, who is also currently looking after his ailing mother and providing for his family.