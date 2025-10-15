CPM seeks judicial enquiry into suicide of Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar

NEW DELHI: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPM] has sought a judicial enquiry into the suicide of Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, who was found dead with a gunshot wound at his residence in Sector 11, Chandigarh, on October 7.

Party general secretary M A Baby, after meeting with the family of the deceased officer, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating that a fair and transparent judicial enquiry would “reaffirm the country’s commitment to constitutional values and the protection of its public servants from discrimination of any kind.”

Expressing deep concern and anguish over the incident, Baby said it had sent shockwaves across the country and raised grave questions about the working conditions, accountability, and protection mechanisms available to officers belonging to marginalised communities within the police service.

“We demand that the Government immediately constitute a judicial enquiry headed by a Judge of the Supreme Court to probe the circumstances leading to Puran Kumar’s death. Further, we urge that all officials named by the late officer be immediately placed under suspension pending the outcome of the judicial enquiry. This is essential to ensure that they do not influence or compromise the investigation in any manner,” read Baby’s letter.

He further noted, “We trust that your esteemed office will treat this matter with the urgency and seriousness it deserves.