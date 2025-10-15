Police say they reached out to Bhupathi after Maoist leader expressed desire to surrender

Police initiated talks with senior Maoist Mallojula Venugopal Rao alias Bhupathi after he indicated his desire to lay down the arms last month, an official said on Wednesday.

Bhupathi along with 60 other cadres surrendered before police in eastern Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district two days ago.

After he issued pamphlets and press notes expressing his intent to surrender last month, Gadchiroli Police activated their intelligence network and negotiations began through sources in the Bhamragad region, said the senior police official.

Bhupathi, 69, a member of the Central Committee and Politburo of the Maoists, was one of the founding members of the People's War Group (PWG) which was formed in 1980.

He is said to have played a key role in spreading the Maoist movement in the Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border region, the official said.

With the Left Wing Extremism (LWE) on its last legs and the conducive environment created by Gadchiroli Police, Bhupathi started thinking of laying down the arms and issued pamphlets and press notes expressing his intent, he said.

Speculation about his surrender was rife in LWE circles too, the official said